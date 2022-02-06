Welcome to Hollywood.

The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA on February 13, 2022.

Millions of people across the globe will be watching the big game, with even more betting on the Super Bowl. While gambling purists prefer to bet on the general odds of the game—spread, money line, and over/under—millions of others will be making wagers on other things that are not directly tied to the final score or outcome of the game.

In addition to being the NFL's annual marquee event, the Super Bowl is also one of the most bet on events annually in the world. According to the American Gaming Association, over $7 billion in wagers was placed on the 2021 Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PointsBet and NBC Sports have posted their Super Bowl LVI odds and prop bets and online sportsbook Bovada.lv has an even longer list of outrageous, novelty, and exotic prop bets available as well. Below is more information on prop bets and the entire list of things you can bet on for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles:

What is a prop bet?

This is for the beginners of betting out there. If you're an experienced gambler you can skip ahead to the full list of Super Bowl LVI prop pets below. If you're not, read ahead.

A prop bet is short for a "proposition bet." It essentially is a wager that is not directly tied to the outcome. In sports betting, a prop bet can be anything that isn't a wager placed on the point spread, total, or moneyline. Examples of a prop bet are the result of the opening coin toss, which team will score the first touchdown, wagers placed on individual player's stats and so much more.

Prop bets extend into the realm of everything during the Super Bowl, including the national anthem, the halftime show, and the commercials that air during the game. Prop bets provide a fun incentive to the early and less dramatic parts of the game, keeping people engaged throughout. Prop bets are often easier to beat than traditional bets based on spreads or total points.

What is the spread, point total, and moneyline for Super Bowl LVI?

You can find those betting odds in more detail in this article here, but for simplicity sake, the Los Angeles Rams are currently 4-point favorites to win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. They are -200 on the moneyline and the Bengals are +165. The total points is set at 48.5, also known as the over/under.

Where can I place a wager on a prop bet?

Most brick-and-mortar sportsbooks have prop bets listed, but now more than ever people are placing wagers on online sportsbooks. PointsBet is the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, but there are other online sportsbooks like Bovada, BetOnline, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fan Duel, and more. Remember online sports betting is not legal in every state, so make sure to find out if it's legal in your state before placing a wager.

The full list of prop bets for Super Bowl LVI:

Below is a list of some of the more exotic and novelty prop bets for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, for the full list of prop bets within the game itself check out Caesar Sportsbook's official wagering menu for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Length of US National Anthem

Length of Last 'Brave'

Color of Mickey Guyton outfit during Anthem

Will the Anthem Singer Forget/Omit a Word during the US National Anthem?

Number of planes during National Anthem Flyover

Which head coach will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Who QB will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Which WR will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than Anthem Length?

1st headlining artist to be shown during halftime

Total songs played during halftime show

Which songs will be played 1st at Halftime Show?

Color of Eminem hair in first appearance

Eminem wearing on head when 1st seen at Halftime

Color of Snoop Dogg shoes at Halftime

Total headlining artists to wear sunglasses

Mary J. Blige show cleavage at Halftime

Will any headlining artist be smoking?

Will a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT be shown?

Which media company commercial will be shown 1st?

Will Mark Zuckerberg's avatar be shown in Meta Commercial?

How many commercials will have a baby in it?

How many commercials will have a dog in it?

NFL/MLB/NBA players appear in all commercials?

First actor shown in Rakuten’s Casino Royale commercial?

Which Anheuser-Busch brand commercial will run 1st?

Seen actor will be seen 1st in Michelob Ultra Commercial?

Will Peyton Manning Bowl a Strike in the Michelob Ultra Commercial?

Which automobile company commercial be show 1st?

What NFT will be shown first during any commercial?

Which crypto commercial will be shown 1st?

Will Crypto.com commercial feature Matt Damon?

Will Crypto.com commercial show LAL/LAC arena?

1st Device shown during Squarespace commercial?

SB LVI - Color of liquid poured on winning coach?

Player(s) to pour liquid on winning coach

Who will MVP Refer to 1st in Speech?

What team’s jersey will Drake wear at the homecoming event during Super Bowl weekend?

How many times will Roger Goodell be shown?

Will any player propose to his girlfriend on the field after the game?



