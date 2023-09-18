The National Women's Soccer League is coming back to Boston

The National Women’s Soccer League is expanding and one of those teams will be coming to Boston, the mayor's office said Monday.

According to a public schedule released by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the league has awarded Boston expansion rights to bring a 15th team to the league.

A formal announcement alongside league officials and the Boston Unity Soccer Partners is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The league was originally established in 2012 with eight teams and has seen success with its expansions.

This marks the return of professional women’s soccer to Boston. The city had a women's professional soccer team in 2000 when the Women's United Soccer Association brought in the Boston Breakers. Unfortunately, after just three years the league folded. The Breakers would join the National Women's Soccer League in 2012 as one of the eight founding clubs, but the club folded in 2018. Some blamed a lack of advertising and small fan base.

This round, the league has grown, but it is not without its controversies. At the beginning of this year, it permanently banned four coaches as part of disciplinary action taken as part of an investigation into alleged abuse and misconduct in the league. Other individuals were sent to training, and several teams were also fined/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.