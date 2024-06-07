The political play: What Boston is wagering on a Celtics win

It’s a tried-and-true political tradition - elected officials putting state goods on the line to support their team’s quest for a championship.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu laid down the gauntlet.

“Boston has put up 18 gallons of chowder and 18 pounds of lobster rolls,” she said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded in kind, promising to send Texas BBQ to New England should the C’s cap off their 18th title.

“We have put way more on the line,” quipped Wu, “I think that shows more confidence and pride in our own team.”

But that playful ribbing doesn’t seem to be reflected at the state level. Gov. Maura Healey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott haven’t made any such wagers and it seems that it will stay that way.

“Yeah, no,” said Healey, “I’m going to be all about staying positive, rooting for our Celts.”

It was just a week ago that Healey made a bet with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during the PWHL Finals with the loser being forced to wear the other team’s jersey.

Healey would come up on the short end of that agreement and dawn the purple colors of PWHL Minnesota. But losing that challenge likely played little role in this decision. Healey and Abott are political opposites, disagreeing on a laundry list of issues.

While we won’t be seeing a bet between the Lone Star State and the Commonwealth, the governor says she remains locked in on the Celtics championship push.

“Every one person played really hard and that’s exactly what we need for Finals basketball,” Healey said.