Tatum, Team USA to Face France in Final, Bostonian to Run Marathon

Two Boston athletes will compete in a quest for gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum helped Team USA earn a spot in the gold medal game in the semifinal win over Australia, guaranteeing himself a medal at his first Olympic Games. They will face France in a rematch Friday.

Meanwhile, Boston resident Molly Seidel will face the heat and empty roads of Sapporo in search of marathon gold.

Here's how to watch our local athletes, plus track and field events, baseball and women's golf:

Tatum, Team USA basketball set for rematch against France for gold medal

Team USA will meet France again in men’s basketball, but this time for a gold medal. After losing the opening game of the Olympic tournament to France, Team USA has dominated the competition, beating Iran, Czech Republic, Spain and Australia.

During the tournament, Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony for most points scored in Team USA history. The United States has won gold in every Olympics since 2008, and will look to continue their Olympic streak.

Durant will look to lead the U.S. men to gold beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The game can be streamed live here.

Team USA looks to add more medals in track and field in 4x400m relays

In what will be the last full day on the track, Team USA will look to reach the podium in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays. In what will be the final race in Allyson Felix’s historic Olympic career, Team USA will try to send off the one of the most decorated Olympians in history with a final medal to add to her collection.

Team USA is the reigning champion in the event, and will be gold medal favorites after their blistering qualifying time of 3:20:86. Kendall Ellis, Lyann Irby, Wadeline Jonathas, and Kaylin Whitney made up the qualifying quartet, while Felix is expected to run the final on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Other final events from track and field on Saturday include: Women’s high jump, the women’s 10,000 meter race, men’s javelin throw, and the men’s 1500 meter race.

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. E.T. Watch on Peacock or stream live here.

Bostonian Molly Seidel to run women’s marathon in Sapporo

The women’s marathon will be one of the marquee track events on Friday night as the women’s race begins at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. The marathon was relocated from Tokyo north to Sapporo because temperatures were expected to be about five to six degrees cooler.

However, a heatwave in the northern Japanese prefecture will put the race day temperature at about 34 degrees Celsius while Tokyo temperatures are likely to be cooler, in the 30 to 34 degree Celsius range. Japanese officials have also strongly discouraged fans from attending the outdoor event because of surging COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

Nevertheless, the women will face the heat and empty roads of Sapporo in search of marathon gold on Friday. For Team USA, Aliphine Tuliamuk, Boston resident Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego are entered in the field.

Originally from Wisconsin, Seidel said she quickly fell in love with Boston and its running community.

All three will be running their first Olympic marathon, although Kipyego previously won a silver medal in the 10,000m event at the 2012 London Olympics. For Tuliamuk, this will be her first race since giving birth to her daughter in January 2021. She won the U.S. marathon trials in March 2020, about a week before the country shut down due to COVID-19.

The women’s marathon can be streamed live here.

Nelly Korda looks to hold off challenges, weather in quest for Olympic gold

Despite a strong push from Australian Lydia Ko in the third round, American golfer Nelly Korda leads the women's Olympic golf tournament heading into the final round of play Friday evening.

Korda finished Round 3 early Friday morning at -15 after a weather delay. India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12.

Ko and fellow Australian Hannah Green currently sit tied for third with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Korda, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par in the second round.

Olympic officials hope to get in the final 18 of the 72-hole tournament Saturday in Tokyo even if weather delays are expected.

The gold medal will be awarded in women’s golf tonight beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The 2021 Olympics women’s golf tournament can be streamed live here.

Team USA faces Japan in baseball gold medal game

Team USA is on the hunt for the first Olympic gold medal awarded since 2008. They will face off against Japan, who was the only team to beat them in pool play, at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

By making it to the gold medal game, Eddy Alvarez has become the third American to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and he will look to make that medal gold.

The U.S. baseball team captured its lone gold medal in 2000 when it stunned a favored Cuban team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com at 6 a.m. and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.