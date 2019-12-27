Tom Brady’s Love Affair With Football Continues: ‘I Feel Like a Kid’

FOXBORO -- Twenty years into his professional football career, one he's carved into the game's definitive oeuvre, there is no mistaking the love Tom Brady still holds for the sport.

The 42-year-old Patriots quarterback will be featured as one of the members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team in Friday's presentation of quarterbacks on NFL Network. He took part in the filming of the special and sat alongside Bill Belichick -- there with Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth -- to reminisce on what they've accomplished as a tandem over two decades.

The impending airing of the program allowed Brady to open up on some bigger-picture assessments of his career at his Friday press conference at Gillette Stadium. Asked if he has to pinch himself when he thinks about his career more broadly, Brady acknowledged the perspective he holds as a lifelong football fan allows him to appreciate the fact that he's been at it as long as he has.

"Absolutely. I feel like that every day," he said. "I go out there and I play, and I'm throwing the ball around to these receivers and I think, 'Ah, man.' When I was a kid, I'd be in the parking lot at Candlestick throwing the football with my friends.

"Now I'm throwing to the best athletes in the world and then getting paid for it. 'Hey, can you guard this guy? We're going to run this route.' And try to complete it. That's what we did when we were kids. In a lot of ways, I'm still doing it as a kid. I feel like a kid. I think it's important to still look at it like that."

Doesn't sound like a player who, despite playing on a one-year contract with the Patriots, has plans to retire any time soon. There have been times when his childlike joy for football hasn't been as readily apparent, though.

In his "Tom vs. Time" docuseries that aired on Facebook prior to Super Bowl LII, he openly wondered whether or not he had the motivation necessary to keep going. (Of course, he did.) In the same series, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen spoke about wanting to be appreciated, as though perhaps at that time there wasn't enough of that happening with her husband.

During the Deflategate saga, Brady's love of football may not have waned, but his appreciation for certain league offices was likely non-existent. That he has continued to participate in events such as the selection of the NFL 100 All-Time Team and others show that he's willing to open himself up to unique opportunities. Even if those opportunities are presented to him by the same league that suspended him for four games back in 2016.

"That was great," Brady said of the NFL 100 team presentation. "It was very cool. Don't want to spoil any of the details, but it was just a cool experience. I've been a part of some things the NFL has done over the years and they kind of make a big production out of a lot of these things. It's pretty neat to be a part of.

"There's a commercial I did last year. It was here right before we left for the Super Bowl. At Super Bowl 50, I went out with all the other MVPs and I got booed by all the Denver fans out there on the field. I remember that. But that was cool, doing it in my hometown. There's a lot of cool experiences. I never thought I'd be playing 20 years in the NFL. Certainly never thought I'd be picked to that team. Just played with a lot of great teammates, great coaches, great organization, Mr. Kraft. It's been pretty sweet."

The NFL All-Time Team's quarterbacks will be announced on NFL Network at 8 p.m. Friday.