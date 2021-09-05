red sox

Verdugo Hits Game-Winning Single

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Verdugo's two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson's head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied the game at 3-all with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer. Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.

Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.

