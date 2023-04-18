Draymond ejected from Game 2 after stomping on Sabonis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Warriors' NBA playoff series against the Kings on Monday night for stomping on Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Sabonis fell to the ground on a rebound attempt and as Green tried to run up court, the two got tangled up.

Sabonis appeared to grab Green's leg, and as the Warriors' forward tried to run, he stomped on the chest of the Kings' All-Star center.

Draymond has been given a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/aKDqJ174Q0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

Initially, Green was assessed a technical foul, but upon replay review, the officials changed the call to a Flagrant 2 Foul and ejected Green. Sabonis was given a technical foul for his part in the incident.

Sabonis remained down on the court for several minutes before rising and shooting the free throws.

Green, always animated, couldn't leave the court without engaging the Sacramento fans.

Kings fans not happy with Draymond. pic.twitter.com/LyWBil4beJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

The altercation likely will be a topic of conversation after the game at Golden 1 Center, and the NBA might have something to say regarding Green's actions.