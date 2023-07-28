What is a red card in soccer?

Emotions may be high at the Women’s World Cup, however, red cards have no place on the pitch.

This punishment-ridden card does not only interrupt the momentum a team may have in a particular game, but it will have players suspended. It even leaves teams shorthanded as a substitute for the red-carded player is not permitted.

But what exactly is a red card and what makes it so disadvantageous? Here, we take a look:

What does red card mean in FIFA?

A red card in soccer has serious consequences that can significantly impact a team and its momentum.

It is used to discipline players for misconduct and bad behavior during a game.

What happens if you get a red card in the World Cup?

A red card is handed to players for various reasons that include serious foul play, violent conduct and spitting, among many more.

Two yellow cards in one match also translate to a red card.

Players who are handed a red card are instantly ejected from the field and are unable to compete in the remainder of the match. They are also suspended from starting in the next game.

What makes this card so disadvantageous is that red-carded players cannot be replaced -- leaving teams with 10 players on the pitch.

If the goalkeeper gets a red card, the team will be down a player but will have to substitute another goalkeeper.

How many games do you miss for a red card?

While the number differs based on competition, a general rule is one red card results in automatic suspension of one to three games with the punishment dependent on the specific act.

How long are you out with a red card in the World Cup?

If given a red card during a World Cup game, you must leave the field and cannot come back for the remainder of the game or the team's next game in the competition.