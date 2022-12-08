The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup.

Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday.

Brazil has played like a No. 1 team so far in Qatar. Tite’s squad rolled through its first two group stage games against Serbia and Switzerland, winning Group G before even facing Cameroon. Brazil lost the inconsequential match against Cameroon, but it showed no signs of slowing down with an eye-popping 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16.

Now, Brazil will face its most battle-tested opponent yet. Croatia made it out of Group F with a 4-1 win over Canada and a pair of scoreless draws. The Vatreni were pushed to the brink in the round of 16 against Japan, but the team won on penalty kicks, something it did twice en route to the 2018 World Cup Final.

Will Croatia move one step closer to another final, or will Brazil continue its dominance and punch a ticket to the semifinals? Here is everything to know for Brazil and Croatia’s quarterfinal showdown:

When is Brazil vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Brazil and Croatia will face off on Friday, Dec. 9.

What time is Brazil vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

How to watch Brazil vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Brazil vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Brazil vs. Croatia?

Neymar is the biggest name on Brazil’s roster, but the team has plenty of scoring power across the board. Richarlison is in the thick of the World Cup Golden Boot race after tallying two goals in Brazil’s opener against Serbia and adding another in the onslaught against South Korea. Casemiro, Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Paquetá have also found the back of the net through the first four games.

What Croatia may lack in explosiveness, it makes up for in experience. Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Andrej Kramarić are among the returning players from a 2018 squad that came within one match of winning the World Cup in Russia.

Who will the winner of Brazil vs. Croatia play in the semifinals?

One of international soccer’s biggest rivalries could take the World Cup stage for the first time in 32 years.

The winner of Brazil-Croatia will face the winner of Argentina-Netherlands on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Brazil and Argentina have met in the World Cup four times with Brazil winning twice, Argentina winning once and the two sides tying once.