Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane Score Pretty Goals to Give England Lead at Half

It was Senegal that was threating, but it was England that struck first.

With their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoreless and Senegal generating multiple opportunities, England changed the momentum by methodically working the ball down the pitch to produce the go-ahead goal in the first half.

It began with Harry Kane sending a through ball to a charging Jude Bellingham at the top of the box. Bellingam took one touch on the ball before delivering a cross to the middle of the box where Jordan Henderson fired it past diving goalkeeper Édouard Mendy for a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

It was Henderson’s first career World Cup goal.

England added to their lead in stoppage time on a breakaway when Kane buried a shot off a cross from Phil Foden to make it 2-0 just before the half.

For Kane, England’s captain, it was his first goal of the 2022 World Cup to go along with three assists.

England, looking for its first World Cup championship since 1966, would advance to play defending champion France in the quarterfinals if it can maintain its lead.