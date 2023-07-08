Vermont

19-year-old Vt. police officer killed in crash during chase

Jessica Ebbighausen, a 19-year-old officer with the Rutland Police Department, was killed in a crash with a man being chased after allegedly trying to break into a home, Vermont State Police said

By Mike Pescaro

Vermont State Police

A teenage police officer in Rutland, Vermont, was killed in a crash with a suspect officers were chasing Friday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen had joined the Rutland Police Department May 23 on a part-time basis.

Ebbighausen was among the officers pursuing 20-year-old Tate Rheaume, who was accused of trying to break into an East Washington Street home, state police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., state police say Rheaume fled from a Rutland officer in his vehicle. Other units, including Ebbighausen, responded to assist.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ebbighausen was driving with a supervising officer in the passenger seat when state police say Rheaume crossed the center line and hit her cruiser.

Police say the damage to both vehicles was "catastrophic." Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other Rutland officers and Rheaume were all hospitalized.

One officer was treated and released. The officer who was in Ebbighausen's vehicle remains hospitalized. Rheaume was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

As Seen On

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

‘Southie Cookie' serving up smiles

2 hours ago

Man in custody after hourslong standoff in Worcester

State police say they are investigating the roles of impairment and speed in the crash and working to determine potential charges.

Police did not say if Rheaume had been charged with a crime.

This article tagged under:

VermontRUTLANDcrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us