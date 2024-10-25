Home confinement ordered for Newton school bus driver accused of kidnapping kids

Home confinement has been ordered for a Newton, Massachusetts, school bus driver accused of kidnapping.

Justin Vose, 42, of Bedford, was indicted earlier this month by a Middlesex County Grand Jury based on allegations of inappropriate conduct while he was working as a bus driver for the Newton Early Education Childhood Program and Newton Public Schools contracted through JCS Transportation.

Prosecutors said the Newton Early Education Childhood Program and Newton Public Schools notified Newton police of suspicious activity by Vose, one of their contracted bus drivers, on May 28 after one of the students was dropped off late at daycare.

When the bus company checked the driver's GPS location, it allegedly revealed that Vose entered the parking lot but instead of dropping the child off, he drove to a secluded portion of the parking lot near the tree line.

A subsequent investigation revealed that, on multiple occasions, Vose had transported three children between the ages of 3 and 5 to secluded areas and turned off the audio and video recording in his bus for up to 20 minutes at a time without authorization from the school district, the children's parents or the bus company.

Prosecutors can't say for certain what was happening when the cameras were shut off, but said a search of Vose's phone revealed that he had taken photos with the children.

All of the children involved are semi-nonverbal or struggle with communication, according to prosecutors.

Vose was arraigned Friday in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn. The judge set bail at $1,000 and ordered him fitted with a GPS monitor.