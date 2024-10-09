A school bus driver for the Newton, Massachusetts, school system has been indicted on three counts of kidnapping related to incidents in May where he brought three victims between the ages of 3 and 5 to secluded areas and turned off the audio and video recording in his bus for up to 20 minutes at a time.

Justin Vose, 42, of Bedford, was indicted this week by a Middlesex County Grand Jury based on allegations of inappropriate conduct while he was working as a bus driver for the Newton Early Education Childhood Program and Newton Public Schools contracted through JCS Transportation, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More to come.