Another cold start Friday but less wind, milder weekend ahead

The weather remains quiet for the time being, but we're starting fairly cold Friday. Our recovery won't be all that dazzling, but most spots will make it above freezing by afternoon.

Not as cold — but still chilly — Friday night as the center of high pressure moves offshore. We'll bounce back to the 40s in the afternoon Saturday as a result of a turn in the wind direction. Clouds will also move in swiftly from the west as a weak weather system moves in our direction.

It's not a storm, but it's certainly going to create a lot of clouds through Sunday.

Despite this — and a few sprinkles late Saturday, early Sunday — the temperatures keep climbing. We'll see highs by Sunday and Monday leap to the upper 40s in most spots. Christmas Day will feature more sun than clouds as we finally shake this system.

There's a lot of chatter about the next storm on Wednesday giving us a repeat performance of wind and rain.

Although the signals aren't there yet, it won't take much to push us to the brink for more flooding. Wind fields don't seem as fierce, but they are from south/southeast, a direction that leaves many of our trees in a vulnerable position, sheerly because it's not a prevailing direction like the southwest or northwest.

We'll be watching it through the holiday weekend. Be safe, enjoy the holidays, your friends and family, and all this quiet weather.