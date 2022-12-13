Another Cold Start on Tuesday

Quiet weather will take us through mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, with a cold breeze. Highs will be in the upper 30’s, with feels-like temperatures closer to freezing.

Tuesday night is mostly clear, and cold. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20’s. For Wednesday, skies become mostly cloudy later in the day, with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry well east. Winds could gust to 30 mph on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30’s.

Thursday is set to be mostly cloudy, with late day snow, or a mix of rain and snow. You can expect highs around 40. Friday is a First Alert Day, with rain and wind. Mountain snow can be expected. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40’s, near the coast.

Saturday, lingering rain or snow will wind down. Highs will be in the lower and middle 40’s.