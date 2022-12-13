forecast

Another Cold Start on Tuesday

Temperatures Tuesday will feel around freezing

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Quiet weather will take us through mid-week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, with a cold breeze. Highs will be in the upper 30’s, with feels-like temperatures closer to freezing.

Tuesday night is mostly clear, and cold. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20’s. For Wednesday, skies become mostly cloudy later in the day, with a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry well east. Winds could gust to 30 mph on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30’s.

Thursday is set to be mostly cloudy, with late day snow, or a mix of rain and snow. You can expect highs around 40. Friday is a First Alert Day, with rain and wind. Mountain snow can be expected. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40’s, near the coast.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Saturday, lingering rain or snow will wind down. Highs will be in the lower and middle 40’s.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us