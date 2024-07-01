Warm and pleasant start to July; holiday week forecast

Starting July, temperatures are expected to slightly cooler than normal, in the upper 70s Monday through New England.

While still humid, there's very little rain Monday. Most of the showers that we see Monday won't be long-lived. They'll be scattered at best and isolated through the early afternoon and evening.

As the clouds break, temperatures Monday night will continue to cool into the upper 50s across the burbs of Boston, MetroWest and the central part of the state. It will be a nice night to sleep with the windows open and give the A/C a break.

With pleasant air on the rise and humidity backing off, Tuesday provides dry and sunny skies. Wednesday is dry as well, but a touch warmer in the low 80s.

For Independence Day, the rain will be nearby, but only as the system is weakening overhead. For now, most of the region's showers will take place in the morning to mid-morning time frame, allowing for a rain-free Thursday night.

The heat and humidity will be present, so those outdoors for celebrations should stay hydrated.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl continues to blitz through the Grenadines and the Caribbean. As of Monday morning, its winds were near 130 miles an hour. It's in rare company as the only Category 4 storm in the Tropical Atlantic for the month of June, and the earliest to ever be recorded in the Atlantic.