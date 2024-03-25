Chilly and breezy Monday, with rain on the way

After a wintry and wet weekend, dry and blustery conditions start the week. Highs Monday rise to the upper 30s and low 40s, but it will feel 10 degrees cooler through the day, especially along the coast.

Breezes will be 25 to 35 miles per hour along the coast. On and off rain chances pick up Tuesday through Friday. Not that we need the rain, we have seen almost 7 inches of rain since March 1.

Tuesday looks overcast with onshore winds and spotty periods of light rain. Temperatures will be cooler than normal in the upper 30s. Interior New England will likely stay dry Tuesday.

Thursday will likely be the wettest of the work week. With a round of morning and evening showers. High pressure appears to be in control of the Easter forecast.

Good news, that means it will be dry, however, it will be windy. Easter weekend holds the two warmest days of the 10 days, with highs in the low 50s.