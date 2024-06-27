forecast

Dry air, sun to return Thursday after stormy night across Mass.

Wish we could hold on to the dazzling weather for the weekend, but with the pattern spitting out multiple weak storm systems every couple of days, we're destined for some wet weather

By Pete Bouchard

It was quite a night Wednesday night. Flooding rain, swaths of damaging wind, tremendous volleys of lightning and even a tornado warning.

Thankfully, it's all behind us Thursday as the drier air moves in and the sun returns to the forecast. Highs will manage to weasel into the low 80s as some warmth lingers from Wednesday.

We're seeing even drier air come into view for Friday, as highs struggle to reach 80 in many spots. What's more is the cool start in the morning: some spots could be seeing the upper 40s!

Wish we could hold on to the dazzling weather for the weekend, but with the pattern spitting out multiple weak storm systems every couple of days, we're destined for some wet weather.

Saturday looks dry as we near 80, but Sunday could feature more showers or a thunderstorm in spots by afternoon. The day isn't washed out, but timing the showers and storms will be tricky given the unstable airmass.

Less humid air returns to start the week, along with tons of sun.

