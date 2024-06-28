Dry and mild end to workweek before humidity, storms return this weekend

Nice dry, fresh start Friday. Full sun with highs in the upper 70s make this a top 10 summer day. There will be a gentle sea breeze along the coast in the afternoon.

I'm still liking the look of most of the weekend. Saturday sees the clouds swarm in by afternoon. We could go completely overcast by the evening. Humidity climbs a smidge.

Sunday sees the early showers depart and the sun move in with a hot, sticky afternoon on tap. Thunder will erupt in this steamy airmass by afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky. Some of the storms could be strong or possibly severe.

Cooler, less humid air returns for Monday, but it's unstable enough for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Tuesday is a repeat of Friday along with the cool start.

Early word on the holiday is good. We're still playing the "unstable afternoon" game with thunder firing by afternoon.

Timing is still up in the air, so check back for updates. Heat and humidity make a comeback too, so this will be typical summer fare in that sense.