Extreme heat, humidity starts Tuesday in Boston

It's time to sizzle. Tuesday is day one of high temperatures in the 90s.

Blazing sun will make for a somewhat typical hot summer day, but Wednesday and Thursday take the cake as the hottest of the hot in this spell.

A fiery hot ridge of high pressure will crest over New England in the upper atmosphere, catapulting both Wednesday and Thursday into the dangerously hot range. Combined with the humidity, it will feel like 100 — or more — at times in the afternoon.

It's important to note that there may be some fluctuations in the humidity each day, with somewhat drier air possible in the afternoon under relentless sun, but generally speaking, this will be hard to distinguish.

There's a small possibility that a couple of storms may pop in the heat of the day Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Most will stay away from the coast, however. Better chance for afternoon storms on Friday along with somewhat cooler temps.

The weekend is much cooler, and humidity will drop as well.

There is a 50% shot of hitting 100 degrees on Thursday in Boston. The odds are closer to 70-75% in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire (away from the Seacoast).

The last time we hit 100 in Boston was on July 24, 2022. It's safe to say we haven't seen this kind of heat in almost two years, so this may come as a bit of a jolt to our bodies.

Keep your older friends and family in your orbit in the coming days and make sure you have plenty of replenished cold water for your pets. If you're working or exercising outside, stay hydrated and try to seek shade as much as possible.

Heat breaks a bit by Friday, more so on Saturday.

Be safe!