Workweek kicks off hot, hazy and humid in Boston

As our humidity remains extremely high and as the remnants from Beryl track up the Mississippi River Valley midweek, this will enhance our rainfall potential to end the week

By Pamela Gardner

Hazy, hot and humid Monday as our temperatures reach the 90s inland.

Dewpoints are in the low 70s for many in southern New England and that combined with the heat inland means we see heat indices 95 to 99 degrees.

At the coast, a sea breeze develops Monday, which will keep temps in the 80s, but it won't save us from the humidity. In fact, the humid air remains for the next several days. 

The fog Monday morning has dispersed but across the Cape and Islands it may stay foggy for most of the day as dewpoints there are in the mid to upper 70s!

The fog again rolls back Monday night into southeastern Massachusetts with lows in the 70s. More warmth moves in Tuesday as highs reach the low 90s for all, including in Boston on a gusty southwest breeze.

More clouds will be around and by late day some storms or showers develop across western and northern New England. Any storm can produce quick rainfall that may lead to localized flooding as our atmosphere is so moisture loaded.

Plus, there's an isolated chance for severe storms through Tuesday night with damaging wind and hail. 

As our humidity remains extremely high and as the remnants from Beryl track up the Mississippi River Valley midweek, this will enhance our rainfall potential to end the week. In fact, there is a risk for flash flooding for much of the northeast for late this week as each day we have rain and storms.

Wednesday through at least Saturday will be quite rainy, humid, and hot with temps in the 80s. 

