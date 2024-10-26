Plymouth

Man fatally shot in Plymouth, second man in custody

It happened right in the middle of town at dinner time so there were a lot of witnesses who described a scary situation.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was fatally shot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, authorities said, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Authorities will be providing more details in a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Authorities have confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody without incident after the shooting.

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting Friday.

The victim is a 41-year-old man who was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I saw a man walk up to another gentleman they were having an argument and he pulled out a gun, shot him at least twice, the man stepped back fell back towards the back side of main street he twitched a bunch, came back and stood over the man and it looked like he tried to give him CPR" said Joel Burrelli a witness to the incident.

The victim and the suspect are yet to be identified by police.

