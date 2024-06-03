Warm with partly cloudy skies Monday, rain returns this week

We have a beautiful start to the week as highs reach the low 80s inland, with sea breezes at the coast and lot of sunshine, a mix of sun and clouds off and on.

More partly cloudy skies remain through Tuesday into Wednesday, too. Our highs stay in the 70s to mid-80s the farther away from the coast you go.

A backdoor front moves in Monday night into Tuesday, so highs around Boston and the coast only reach the low 70s, though very pleasant with the sun.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There is a chance for a pop-up afternoon t-storm across western Massachusetts to Connecticut Tuesday after morning fog, but most of us stay dry. The backdoor front retreats Wednesday into Thursday as showers and downpours move in by Wednesday night into Thursday.

The humidity increases by Thursday, and this supports heavy rain at times, along with thunderstorms.

Temperatures cool to the 70s, especially with clouds and rain around. Friday won't be a washout, but we still have a chance for scattered showers with highs in the 70s.

An upper level low and a cool pool of air aloft will linger around the Great Lakes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This means lots of clouds around, scattered afternoon showers and highs in the mid-70s to overnight lows in the 50s.