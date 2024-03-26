Chilly with scattered showers Tuesday, heavier rain ahead

We're not all washed up in the days ahead. But we aren't looking at anything spectacular, either.

We're hostage to a stalled storm offshore through Wednesday. It'll toss some sprinkles our way from time to time, but these hardly seem worthy of organized, steady rain. Chilly winds blow off the water Tuesday, keeping us squarely in the range of low 40s.

Wednesday, the storm offshore loosens its grip and allows for some moderation in the temperatures. With the possibility of a few rays of sun busting through the cloud deck, we could be flirting with the upper 50s in spots — away from the cooling of the sea breeze at the coast.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A sturdier storm will swing into the northeast by Thursday. While this one isn't flashing signs for blockbuster rain, it could mean at least another inch of water is coming our way. As it drags out the rain into Friday morning, the temperatures will come back into the upper 40s.

Winds pick up into the holiday weekend. Gusts will indeed keep the cool air around, but they also ensure we're sunny and dry.

No early lean to either sun or clouds for the eclipse. The pattern is too busy, and the lead time is too far for any kind of accuracy at this point.