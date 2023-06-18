Cloudy Father's Day in New England

Father’s day will remain mostly cloudy with the chance for a few spotty showers through the afternoon. Highs for Boston remain in the upper 60s with low 70s further inland.

Monday will feature a dry morning commute with a few showers moving out of the west in the evening, possible small storms may develop in western MA and northern New Hampshire but Boston is likely to remain dry throughout the day. Temperatures Monday stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday will offer morning showers with temperatures in the upper 60s.

We’ll begin Summer Solstice on Wednesday and temperatures will rise to the 70s with even warmer air filling in on the second half of the week. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will take over.

Far western New England will likely see some upper 80s by then. With a high pressure system stalled over by Wednesday into Thursday… the skies will shine bright into Friday… after that… the chance of rain increases for the following weekend.