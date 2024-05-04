Cloudy Saturday before rainy Sunday in Boston

The weekend is here and all we’re focused on is the rain threat tomorrow. OK, and maybe how mild we’ll get today. I’m not expecting a stellar day, but one that is reasonable for early May. We’ll see some sunshine through the first half before the clouds take command in the afternoon. Cool breezes will be coming off the water (what else is new?), so when the Sun gets snuffed out, it will feel chilly in the yard, at the game, or on the links.

We’ll hold back the showers until afternoon on Sunday. Some guidance suggests a late-day arrival, but we know we could probably see a few sprinkles sneak in earlier. Often, it’s the nature of these weather systems to spread out their range more broadly than guidance suggests. That said, it appears that most of the steady rain will wait until later in the day. Highs will struggle, nonetheless. We’ll only manage low to mid 50s.

The well-advertised warmup on Monday and Tuesday will probably aggravate some people. “Why can’t that come on the weekends?!” I don’t have an answer to that, but I do know there are more cool days coming later in the week. A pattern switch next week will send small, weak storm systems our way from Wednesday through the early part of next weekend. I’m not reading into this as a sign of things to come this summer, but it’s certainly a trend we don’t’ want to see continue.

Have a good, safe weekend!