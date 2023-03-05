Cloudy With Temperatures in the 40s in New England

Mostly cloudy throughout the remainder of today, a passing flurry or sprinkle North and West not out of the question. Highs are milder in the middle 40’s.

Tonight, clearing skies, with a seasonable chill. Lows in the lower 30’s.

Monday is breezy and pleasant. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 40’s. A flurry or two, particularly South on Tuesday in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, but milder. Highs in the middle 40’s. A similar day for Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and upper 40’s.

Friday is mostly sunny, and very nice, highs in the middle 40’s. Watching another Winter Storm for next weekend, but temperatures look mild in the lower 40’s, so the thinking now is this storm is mostly rain.