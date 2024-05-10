forecast

Early morning showers with cool temperatures, weekend is mainly dry

Monday and Tuesday look stellar with highs returning to near 70 Monday and in the 70s Tuesday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Closing in on the weekend with a sharp eye on the showers. Seems Friday morning's batch of rain is having a hard time establishing across the Commonwealth.

Ironically, the northeast wind is helping in this matter. Typically, a cloud (and rain) maker, the northeast wind is bringing in drier air from Maine and New Brunswick.

This will seal off many of the showers and eventually devour them. Clouds will be next to thin out this afternoon.

Temperatures, on the other hand, aren't all that dazzling. We'll stay in the 50s straight through Mother's Day thanks to the aforementioned wind direction.

Speaking of the holiday, another batch of showers will attempt to make a run at us. This one will have more success, and it looks like many of us could see a few showers scoot through.

And of course, since this pattern is on repeat, Monday and Tuesday look stellar with highs returning to near 70 Monday and in the 70s Tuesday. One of these weeks we'll get it right.

The northern lights (aurora borealis) are possible Saturday night. Our one issue is the cloud cover.

Right now, it appears we will have mostly cloudy skies, but there's a slight chance we could have some partial clearing. Here's hoping.

Have a good, safe weekend!

