First Alert: Extreme heat, humidity continues through midweek; daily storms expected

A pattern change will be clear by Thursday afternoon with less humid air and more comfortable and dry conditions through the weekend

A hot start to the week with temperatures in the low 90s with noticeable sticky humidity the next three days.

This heat and humidity will have heat indices feeling above 100 degrees at times. This dangerous heat prompts a heat advisory ahead of the triple-digit feels-like temperatures. 

Strong to severe storms each day through Thursday. This afternoon will be our first storm chance between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Another round of rain early Tuesday but beginning around 1 a.m., you could hear some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday around 8 p.m., storm chances kick back up for round two. 

A pattern change will be clear by Thursday afternoon with less humid air and more comfortable and dry conditions through the weekend.

