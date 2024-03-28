First Alert: Heavy rain impacts Thursday morning, evening commutes

It's rain. Again.

Some of it will be heavy at times. Other times, it will be misty or light. But the day is awash in wet weather and cool temperatures.

Flood Watches are up across the area. Beware of ponding water in both commutes and some localized flooding. All told, we'll see 1-2+ inches of rain. Yes, it's less than we saw on Saturday, but with saturated soil and rivers already at bank full, it could put us over the edge.

Thankfully, we won't see this in a matter of an hour or two. It's spread over a period of 24+ hours, which should limit us to small-scale flooding.

We'll try to clear out on Friday, but the process may be a struggle. Our storm will deepen offshore and try and keep the clouds intact through the day.

Rain should shut off early, but any sunny breaks may take until late day. Winds will turn in from the northwest and gust over 30 at times into Friday night.

Saturday sees the winds continue into the afternoon with a good supply of sun. Easter Sunday is a bit cloudier with a passing sprinkle. Highs both days are in the low 50s.

We're gearing up for one more storm next Tuesday and Wednesday in this incessantly wet pattern. After that, we should get a multi-day pause that has us mildly optimistic about the weather for the eclipse next Monday. Fingers crossed!