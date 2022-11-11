FIRST ALERT: Nicole Remnants to Bring Strong Winds, Rain to New England

While November typically brings a close to hurricane season, Nicole squeezed in just before the season could end. The hurricane is the second latest in a calendar-year to hit the continental U.S.

The remnant energy from the storm will quickly spread into New England in the hours to come, bringing multiple hazards. Clouds increase Friday morning, though the day starts dry, and with pokes of sun. Highs on Friday are in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees.

The storm’s impact time is centered between 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday morning at 10 a.m. As the first wave of showers move in, so do widespread wind gusts of 40 miles per hour. Isolated pockets of winds near 55 mph will exist across the outer Cape and Islands. This will lead to minor beach flooding and erosion during high tide Saturday morning.

While the wind threat will be greater across the South Coast and eastern Masachusetts, things look wetter towards the west, farther out of the Boston Metro. Isolated thunderstorms are possible but not likely. Either way, squally-like conditions will push through after sunset, thus it’s imperative to watch for isolated flooding and ponding on the roadways to prevent hydroplaning.

Drier weather prevails Saturday evening, and the remainder of the day looks nice – but turns cold. A steady drop in temperatures happens as the sun sets, leaving Sunday morning in the mid-40s for lows. Highs aren’t much greater than that. A brief impulse of energy brings partly cloudy skies on Sunday, and a sprinkle or two.

Next week, colder temperatures settle in. We’ll likely see below normal temperatures throughout the entire week. Which is only fair after the record warmth at the start of November. Down the pike, the next complex to impact is mid-to-late next week. It’ll bring a cold rain, and perhaps the first snow of the season across higher elevations of the Berkshires and Presidentials.