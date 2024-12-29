Foggy Sunday morning before warmup in the evening

We’ve started this Sunday with areas of patchy dense fog in parts of Greater Boston. It will likely take some time for some of the fog to dissipate and for visibilities to improve, so be careful while driving.

Otherwise, as we move through this Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers. We’re not expecting a washout. Temperatures will rise from the 30s early today into the upper 40s to near 50 later this evening.

Our temperatures will likely continue to climb overnight into Monday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring a good dose of rain Monday morning into the early afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Monday.

We’ll dry out briefly on Tuesday for New Year’s Eve. In fact, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s.

By the time we’re ringing in 2025, temperatures will be in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will thicken ahead of another low pressure system that will bring rain to the Commonwealth on New Year’s Day. High temperatures will b e in the upper 40s.

Then, cooler temperatures push into the area Thursday through the weekend. Highs by Sunday will be around 31 degrees.