How Much Snow Has Fallen in Your Area So Far

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Snow continues falling in Northern New England, while mix of sleet and rain falls in and around the Boston area.

Here's how much snow has fallen in the region so far:

Massachusetts

South Hadley, MA: 3.0"

Ashby, MA: 8.0" (Second report: 7.8")

Leominster, MA: 4.5"

Westfield, MA: 3.8"

Templeton, MA: 5.5"

Carlisle, MA: 4.6"

Fitchburg, MA: 7.3"

Sudbury, MA: 2.0"

Leominster, MA: 4.8"

Fiskdale, MA: 3.5"

Auburn, MA: 3.3"

Fitchburg, MA: 5.2"

Millis, MA: 1.5"

Westford, MA: 4.0"

Westhampton, MA: 8.0" (Elevation: 1240 feet)

Greenfield, MA: 6.3" (Elevation: 230 feet)

Leverett, MA: 6.0" (Second spotter report: 5.5")

Holyoke, MA: 4.5"

Baldwinville, MA: 7.0" (elevation 950 Feet)

Southwick, MA: 3.8"

Mansfield, MA: 1.5"

North Framingham, MA: 2.0"

Hopkinton, MA: 2.8"

Bedford, NH: 5.0"

Princeton, MA: 5.8"

Hubbardston, MA: 6.0"

Sterling, MA: 5.5"

North Worcester, MA: 3.5"

Dudley, MA: 2.5"

Townsend, MA: 4.0"

Lexington, MA: 2.7"

Stoneham, MA: 2.0"

Danvers, MA: 1.8"

Haverhill, MA - Scotland Hill: 4.0"

Stow, MA: 3.5"

Westborough, MA: 3.0"

South Natick, MA: 2.0"

Hopkinton, MA: 2.3"

Acton, MA: 3.5"

Methuen, MA: 2.8"

Ashland, MA: 1.5"

Grafton, MA: 2.5"

Florence, MA: 4.0"

Westfield, MA: 3.3"

Malden, MA: 1.0"

West Springfield, MA: 4.5"

Sutton, MA: 2.2"

Waltham, MA: 0.9"

Lowell, MA: 1.0"

Connecticut

West Granby, CT: 6.0"

Staffordville, CT: 4.5"

Stafford Springs, CT: 4.0"

East Farmington Heights, CT: 1.8"

Rhode Island

Harrisville, RI: 2.5"

West Warwick, RI: 1.0"

