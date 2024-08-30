Low humidity Friday keeps weather pleasant; rain expected for part of Labor Day weekend

It will feel a lot like fall as we move through this Friday! Low humidity values will keep our weather comfortable through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday night.

We're tracking some rain for your Labor Day holiday weekend, but we're not expecting a washout.

The rain will arrive with a cold front late in the day on Saturday. Now, most of your Saturday morning and afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two, though, can't be ruled out in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

But the bulk of the rain will move in with the front by Saturday night, especially toward Boston. An isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out Saturday night, but right now, the threat for severe weather remains low. We’ll keep you posted.

Scattered showers will continue into Sunday morning and possibly into the early afternoon as the front pushes east. By mid to late afternoon Sunday, we’ll begin to dry out.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and on Sunday, we’ll be in the low 80s. Humidity levels will also be a bit higher this weekend.

By Labor Day, with the front to our south, we’ll have dry, comfortable conditions with lower dew point temperatures. It will feel great for the holiday. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

Then, expect a dry stretch of weather for much of next week. Morning lows will be in the 50s. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.