More rain showers to start the work week

We had another weekend of deluges. Spotty flooding was reported in spots, but many areas simply received a drenching rain. Top rainfall totals were over four inches in Attleborough on Saturday and almost three and a half inches in Scituate on Sunday.

Sadly, we’re not quite out of the woods Monday. Guidance has us in some heavy rain bursts during the afternoon, as the clouds build into downpours and thunderstorms. While the temperatures have cooled, the available water vapor in the atmosphere is still peaking. This will translate to some isolated one to three inches rainfall amounts, and likely, some isolated flooding.

We’ll catch a break Tuesday before we stare down more rain on Wednesday. This batch is with another water-loaded front. (I’m not liking the trend, either.) We’ll watch the downpours move in during the late morning, but from what the guidance is showing now, another one to two inches of rain could be at stake in some spots.

If that’s not enough of a concern, the track of Hurricane Lee is giving us fits. We’re noticing a slight westward (as in closer to New England) track to the storm into the weekend. While we’re not alarmed, we’re watching the trend very carefully. Surf, beach erosion, rip currents will all be on the rise through the week starting late Tuesday. Keep in touch in the coming days as we narrow the track.

Make it a good week!