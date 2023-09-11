Flash flood emergency issued in Leominster, residents asked to stay put

City officials in Leominster, Massachusetts, have declared a state of emergency and are warning residents to stay put if possible or get to higher ground as flash flooding overwhelms roads in the area.

A flash flood emergency has been declared for the area through 10:30 p.m. This is more severe than the flash flood warnings that have been issued for other parts of the state. This warns of the risk of "Life-threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses."

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed Route 2 was closed in both directions because of flooding. Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella's office confirms they have declared a state of emergency and ask that if you do not have to go out, stay put.

Mazzarella said in a Facebook post that there is flooding across the city and that firefighters, police and other emergency volunteers have been called in to help.

The area picked up between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain in about an hour, Meteorologist Tevin Wooten reports.

Officials caution drivers to never try to ride through flooded roadways - water may be deeper than it appears, or may contain hazards like downed wires.

Viewer video from the area shows floodwaters overwhelming streets and flowing into yards. Flash flood warnings are in effect across the state. See a list of severe weather alerts here.

Flooded roadway in #Leominster on RT-2 WB, EB. The road is currently closed in both directions. Detour in place. Seek alternative route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 11, 2023

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.