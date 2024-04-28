forecast

Morning showers before a pleasant Sunday in Boston

Both Sunday and Monday will see temperatures in the upper 60s with clearer skies on Monday.

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday will be pleasant despite a few morning showers. Expect more clouds than Saturday and a chance for some spotty showers in the evening, but the bulk of the day will remain dry.

On Tuesday, a sea breeze will bring cooler temperatures, dipping into the mid-50s. Rain chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday, with Wednesday expected to be the wettest day of the week. Warm air returns on Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 60s.

After a wet March, April has maintained drier conditions, aligning with typical rainfall levels for the month. It looks like Boston will continue this trend as the month concludes.

