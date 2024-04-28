Morning showers before a pleasant Sunday in Boston

Sunday will be pleasant despite a few morning showers. Expect more clouds than Saturday and a chance for some spotty showers in the evening, but the bulk of the day will remain dry.

Both Sunday and Monday will see temperatures in the upper 60s with clearer skies on Monday.

On Tuesday, a sea breeze will bring cooler temperatures, dipping into the mid-50s. Rain chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday, with Wednesday expected to be the wettest day of the week. Warm air returns on Thursday and Friday, pushing temperatures back into the upper 60s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After a wet March, April has maintained drier conditions, aligning with typical rainfall levels for the month. It looks like Boston will continue this trend as the month concludes.