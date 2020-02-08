weather new england

A Rare Burst of Winter Weather

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Winds will remain gusty through the day today, but they won’t be as strong as they were Friday afternoon.

A rare taste of winter today and tomorrow. Today and Sunday will only reach the 30s, which for winter isn’t that wild, but for this winter it is. If you look at the month of January, high temperatures stayed below 32 degrees only on 3 occasions and only once during the entire month of December.

This week ahead looks a bit unsettled. On and off showers are possible. No significant storms or precipitation expected. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 30s and 40s early in the week.

Weather Stories

Boston winds 8 hours ago

67K Without Power Amid Strong Winds in Mass.; 1 Hurt by Debris in Boston

forecast 8 hours ago

Damaging Winds, Coastal Flooding Hit New England

We should be getting a bit colder by the end of the week and next weekend. Temperatures may stay below freezing – especially on Friday and Saturday. We will moderate once again as we head into Sunday and Monday at the end of the 10-day.

This article tagged under:

weather new england
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us