A Taste of Summerlike Heat – and Humidity – Headed Our Way

Clouds grow near the coast along with cooler temperatures and gusty winds for much of central and southern New England, but the magic of New England's topography and sea breeze will result in a fabulous difference in temperatures this afternoon across the region. The farther north you go, the warmer and sunnier it gets. The farther southeast you go, the cooler and cloudier skies you'll see. Our highs will top out in the 50s for Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. While near our Canadian border, our temperatures will rise just shy of 80 degrees.

Summerlike temps and humidity to match

If you're planning your next few days, you can expect to see a significant warm up in our highs. We'll have a taste of summer in northern New England that will last for several days. We're watching 80 degree plus from today through Saturday!

Our coastal communities don’t get to see the 80s until Saturday, but western New England will also be swinging from 70s to 80s. As it will feel warmer, it will also feel more humid. You’ll notice our dew points changing from the 40s today to the 60s by this weekend.

Sunday will bring in more clouds with showers swinging in from west to east. The highest rain chances will focus in western New England into the north, but the activity will move forward into the east by Sunday evening and Monday.

The winds will subside tonight into tomorrow morning. The change in our wind direction late this week will also welcome warmer temperatures. Outdoor activities will be a go from today through Saturday morning, but hydration will be key.

Be cautious with the temperature swing

If you’re planning to take a hike Friday or Saturday, be well aware of the shock this may bring to our system after dealing with several dry and cool days previously. Our highs out in the trails will reach the 80s by then, and our humidity will rise. Recommendations will be to take constant breaks to catch your breath, at least once every 25 minutes, and drink plenty of water.

Our 10-day forecast will show you our warmest days to be Friday and Saturday with a slow drop to the upper 60s by next Wednesday. Rain chances will be the highest Sunday and Monday in the short-term forecast which will help decrease our pollen count and help bring slight relief for our fire risk by the start of the week.