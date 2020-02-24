After a Warm, Spring-Like Day, Don’t Get Used to the Sunshine

Monday was another beauty across New England.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s. In Boston, we fell short of the record, which was 69 degrees, set back in 2017. The last time we climbed above 60 was Jan. 12, when it was 74 degrees.

Don't get used to the sunshine. We are expecting unsettled weather to return.

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures drop down into the upper 30s. Tuesday, clouds will continue to thicken up, but most of the day will be dry. Wet weather is expected to return Tuesday night.

Rain will continue through Thursday morning before clouds begin to clear Thursday afternoon. Gusty winds are likely at the coast Wednesday night into Thursday.

Once that storm system moves out, it will turn colder by Friday and that chill will linger into the weekend. Even though it’s a cold weekend, at least the sun will be shining.