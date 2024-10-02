first alert forecast

Quiet weather ahead with a warm up to end the week

A few rain chances are possible Saturday as a cold front passes overhead, though coverage will be isolated from late morning to early afternoon

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mix of sun and clouds continues for Wednesday. All in all, it is a quiet pattern for New England through the weekend.

Thursday and Friday will be gorgeous fall days, with highs in the low and mid-70s and a light breeze.

A few rain chances are possible Saturday as a cold front passes overhead, though coverage will be isolated from late morning to early afternoon. Next week, better rain chances come in on Monday and Tuesday. 

We may be past the peak of hurricane season, but on the tail of Helene, the tropics are fairly active. Right now, the closest area to the U.S. that is being watched is an area in the Gulf with a chance of slow development in the next 7 days. 

