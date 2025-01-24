Warmer weather is on the horizon

If you’ve been waiting for some warmer weather, it’s right around the corner! But we have a couple of more chilly days before we get there.

So, as we continue moving through this Friday, high temperatures will be in the lower 30s under mostly sunny skies. A breeze from the west will make it feel like the 20s this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds around.

Bundle up if you’re planning to check out the parade of planets in the nighttime sky tonight. Temperatures will be dropping, with overnight temperatures in the teens.

Breezes will pick up a bit on Saturday, making it another cold day in Greater Boston. Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits and below zero in several communities during the morning. And afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s, but feels-like temps will be in the teens. Make sure you wear layers throughout the day.

When will temperatures warm up in Boston?

Now, let’s get to the good stuff!

Sunday will begin our warming trend. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. There are a couple of caveats to this warmup on Sunday. Our winds will gust to around 25 mph during the day, so it might feel a bit colder at times. The other fly in the ointment is the chance for snow flurries to develop, especially for western and central Massachusetts. A few flakes could also push over the Cape and the Islands and potentially for Boston, but for Boston, we’re not expecting any accumulations.

On Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s again under mostly sunny skies. Then, by Tuesday, highs will climb into the low 40s! Each day will have wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Then, changes push in! A quick clipper system will move into the area Tuesday, giving way to a few flurries. Then, another clipper moves in Wednesday into Thursday. Some snow flurries/showers are possible. It’s still a little early to talk about accumulations, but we’ll keep you posted.

Temperatures will crash by the end of the week. In fact, highs will be in the low to mid 20s Thursday and Friday.