Breezy and Cool for the Weekend

The clouds are winning the battle for the skies today as we see highs in the 60s. A southeast flow in the south and an easterly flow for our east-facing coasts which is keeping temperatures feeling like the upper 50s.

Clouds and wind keep things cool

Our winds will pick up tonight in the north and we’ll watch the strongest wind gusts over southern New England through the weekend. That along with plenty of clouds will keep cooler than average temperatures for much of the east and milder temperatures once we get away from the immediate coast.

Showers in Connecticut will keep spreading into Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts tonight through tomorrow, with off-and-on showers in the far south. While it's likely that all precipitation stays off south of the Mass Pike, a few sprinkles may appear briefly for Boston and nearing communities.

Fast-paced, our showers will leave by Sunday allowing for mostly dry conditions. Plenty of clouds will continue to take over the south, while Maine and New Hampshire will watch for the highest chance of more sun than clouds on Sunday. If you’re looking for temperatures in the 60s, you’ll find those popping up again on Sunday- inland. Saturday keeps most of New England with highs in the 50s through much of the day.

A warmup moves in late next week

Monday is keeping the sea breeze with highs in the 50s along eastern New England with milder temperatures along the west. A slow warming trend will highs climbing from the 60s early week to the 70s by the end of it. Our Exclusive 10-day forecast is showing the chance to watch for near the 80s in the warmest spots next Friday or Saturday. Stay tuned for all the updates.