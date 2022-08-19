Brush Fire Threat Friday With Warm and Humid Weekend Ahead

A warming trend begins Friday with temperatures into the low 90s through the weekend.

Areas across the North Country will rise into the mid 80s in Vermont and New Hampshire, mid 70s to low 80s across Maine. Humidity levels will be comfortable with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. Expecting mostly sunny skies Friday, aside from spotty fair weather cumulus clouds.

An elevated brush fire threat is around Friday given low relative humidity levels and light west winds. Given the longevity of this summer’s drought, fine fuels are extra dry and susceptible to ignition. Dry conditions continue through the overnight with high clouds filtering into the region. Lows will drop down into the mid 50s to low 60s away from urban centers, where lows only drop down into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Muggier air streams into New England Saturday as the wind turns from the southwest ahead of an approaching warm front. While another warm day in the upper 80s to low 90s is on tap, a developing sea breeze may keep areas along the coast line cooler than inland areas.

Exactly where this sea breeze boundary sets up will determine the high temperatures for the day. Expecting more clouds around than Friday and the threat of an isolated shower or two. Sunday is another warm day with highs rising into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A mixture of sun and clouds can be expected with cooler temperatures along the coast given an onshore wind component.

Looking ahead to next week, the next weather system moves in on Monday, lifting a warm front north and triggering showers and thunderstorms across New England. Highs will only rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees given cloudy skies and shower activity. It will feel humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again on Tuesday, with highs rising into the 80s. The Bermuda High shifts west slightly by the middle of the week, bringing continued heat and humidity to the region. Right now, expecting mostly dry days, with the chance of some afternoon showers on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.