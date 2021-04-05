forecast

Clouds Along the Coast, Sunshine Inland Monday

The Cape of Massachusetts could see a few showers through the day as clouds fill along the entire coastline

It was a beautiful Easter Sunday. There is a storm that’s forecast to back in towards the coast. That means clouds will increase across Maine through the day with some rain and snow showers.

Clouds will fill along the entire coastline by tomorrow. It’s possible the Cape could see a few showers through the day. It will be breezy as well, with gusts climbing to 30 MPH.

The rest of the week looks quiet except for showers late week and next weekend. Temperatures will be pleasant, in the mid to high 50s at the coast with 60s inland.

There isn’t any cold weather returning over the next 10 days. Next week, it’s possible that we could see a more significant round of rain – stay tuned!

