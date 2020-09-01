Clouds Thin Out Tuesday Evening Before Scattered Showers Move in Wednesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of the meteorological Autumn, but summer weather is not done in New England.

We have a warm front passing through the next 24 hours with temperatures head back to the 80s heading toward this weekend. We have some thicker clouds today, but they are thinning out for a nice evening with a brilliant full moon rise.

Clearing will be short-lived with renewed clouds expected later tonight – each successive layer of clouds more evidence of warmer and more humid air nudging northeast toward New England.

While it won't be sultry tomorrow, we'll notice a slight uptick in humidity, but the real change will be in the sky, where a deck of persistent clouds will make for a mostly gray day with sprinkles and light showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon, ensuring temperatures won't break the 70s, particularly with a continued southeast wind.

By Thursday, New England breaks into the warmth and humidity, with sunshine expected to emerge through the cloud deck and combine with a southerly wind to bump temperatures into the 80s, prompting some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

One dying cold front slides into New England behind these scattered storms but lacks the energy aloft to push it all the way through New England.

On Friday, a follow-up cold front pushes southeast from Canada, bringing a drop in humidity during the day that limits, but doesn't totally eliminate the chance for a thunderstorm to pop-up before a wind shift opens the door to a new shot of cooler, drier and pleasant air for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are forecast to bring sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to New England, ahead of a week expected to hover around a seasonable 75 to 80 degrees with a chance of rain by week's end in our exclusive, First Alert 10-day forecast.