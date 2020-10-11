Cold Front Hits Sunday After Severe Weather Outbreak

Another rare October severe weather outbreak yesterday. This time it was in northern New England. There was even a tornado warning in Coos County, New Hampshire.

Those thunderstorms developed along a cold front that will keep us cool today. Temperatures will be seasonably cool and about 10-20 degrees cooler than they were on Saturday.

Monday into Tuesday we will see the remnants of Delta. Unfortunately we aren’t able to fine tune the total rainfall forecast, but odds are increasing for a widespread 1-2 inches of rain. Monday, even before the rain arrives, will be cloudy and very cool with a wind off the water.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier and a touch warmer. Temperatures once again will approach 70 degrees. It’s looking like we will see one more shot of rain Friday into Saturday. In addition to rain, it possible that we could see some strong gusty winds.