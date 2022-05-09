Cool, Windy Weather Continues, Warmer Temps on the Way

Cool start to the work week with summer-like warmth on the way!

After a breezy, cool and dry weekend, we continue with more of the same today. Temperatures remain below average in the mid 50s with gusty winds picking up this afternoon. Clouds decrease as the morning progresses.

We’ll continue with similar conditions through Tuesday. Winds will subside by tomorrow and temperatures will begin to moderate by mid-week into Thursday with the summer-like feel. In the meantime, dry and cool today.

We continue stuck in between a high to our north and the low to the south. This keeps us with quiet weather, but with gusty winds. The winds won’t let up until tomorrow.

For now, they remain from the Northeast, keeping us with the cool feel. A prolonged period of dry weather will accompany us throughout much of the week. The only exception will be a few light showers or patchy drizzle Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly along the coast.

Here’s what we’ve been waiting for... the summer-like warmth. Thursday will be the beginning of this warm air to filter into the region. We’ll see a shift in the wind from southeast to south, which will allow temps to climb into the 80s for some, cooler along the coast. This warm air is expected to remain over us into the weekend.

In our 10-day forecast, we’re looking at continued unseasonable cool temps through Tuesday with summer-like warm by Thursday. Some could see mid 80s. For now, clouds, gusty winds and cool temperatures are in control. Stay tuned on NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates.