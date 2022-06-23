Cooler Temperatures Linger Before Heat Takes Aim Over Weekend

We’re seeing another day of cooling sea breezes at the coast. While it may not be the most ideal beach weather, this whole pattern will be flipping by the weekend as the heat takes aim for New England.

First off, a “zombie” low pressure system – the exact same one that was over us on Father’s Day – has returned for a cameo. It’s not nearly as strong, nor as shrouded in clouds and showers. It’s morphed into a remnant low with a few thunderstorms and lots of sunshine spinning around its center. We never get close to the center, so there’s very little concern for any showers today or tomorrow. That said, we could get a pop-up shower with a little bit of instability, but the threat is pretty small.

We’re seeing the same setup for Friday, as temperatures inch up a little along the coast and especially away from the coast to near 80.

And that same forecast disparity continues into the weekend. Although we ALL see a significant warmup, coastal communities should hover in the 80s as locations several miles inland nudge 90 or better. Storms stay out of the picture, so it’s all systems go for the beaches/lakes/ponds and pools. Humidity is expected to climb by Sunday and even more on Monday as a cold front moves in. We’re crossing our fingers and toes for some beneficial rain in those storms as the drought continues to deepen across the Commonwealth.