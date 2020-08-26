forecast

Cooler Temps Wednesday Ahead of Thursday Thunderstorms

Some parts of New England could see strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Storms yesterday were concentrated in northern Maine and southern New England. It was fairly quiet across the Commonwealth.

Now a refreshing air mass is in place and temperatures today will stay in the 70s. Unfortunately this beautiful weather only sticks around for 24 hours.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

It’s possible, as a warm front tries to move in Thursday, that we could see some strong to severe storms again in southern New England. We can’t tell for sure where the severe storms will set up, but we’re fairly confident somewhere in New England will see severe storms that may produce damaging wind and even tornadoes.

Friday into Saturday we will be watching the remnants of Laura. At this point the steadiest, most beneficial rain may stay in the mid Atlantic.

Climate

Massachusetts Aug 21

Adjusting to Climate Change: Renewable Energy

climate change Aug 20

Report Urges Action on Flooding, Erosion From Climate Change

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us